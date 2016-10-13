RUN students set BOJA theatre ablaze with Crossroads

Activities for the eighth convocation of the Redeemer’s University got a new lease when the convocation play entitled, “The Crossroads” hit the stage of the BOJA Arts Theatre within the school premises. It was, indeed, a night of glamour as the cast and crew held the audience spell bound through the 30 minutes duration that the play lasted.

There was no divided attention as “The Crossroads,” written by Eunice Uwadinma-Idemudia, and directed by an accomplished artiste and lecturer in the department of Theatre Arts at the university, Susan Bukky Badeji, took a lifelike quality on stage.

The audience, made up of the Vice-chancellor, his wife and other principal officials, invited university guests, staff, parents, graduating students and undergraduate students of the university, had a memorable dramatic experience.

The costumes, delivery, lightning and all effects gave the stage performance a screen- like feeling, and the cast exhibited professionalism that reflected that they were trained by the best available. Indeed, professionals present lauded the department for putting up a production of international standards.

The cast of the play, who were students of the Theatre Arts department, include Adebowale Adedayo, Miracle a. Ebieri, Kemi Ademilua, Anuoluwapo Osinubi, Naomi Emu, Onome Alade, Minka Okim, John Madueke, Kayode Salawu, Tomi Atilola, Ella Ogundipe, Ebunoluwa Idowu, Adeboye Osuntunji, Imoje afeisume, Emmanuel Merit Onuama, Favour Abon, juwon Oloruntoba, Samuel Oladipo and Uche Ebuka.

Susan Bukky Badeji, the Artistic Director, led an accomplished crew consisting of Kunle Abogunloko, Damilola Babarinde, john Iwuh Eunice Uwadinma Idemudia, Peter Bello, Juwon Oloruntoba, Anjola Adeniji and Daniel Oladipo, as well as a number of accomplished orchestra voices under the supervision of the Head of Theatre Arts department, Prof. Ahmed Yerima.

The story is hinged on the life of a ‘born again’ graduate of the Redeemer’s University, Grace, who on completion of her youth service, found herself at a crossroad of life amidst many choices. Unknown to her, her mother had promised her hand in marriage to Chief Osondu, her late father’s wealthy friend.

Soon, they all found themselves caught in a web of intrigue, rivalry, secrets and envy, a situation that was made worse by Grace’s arch rival, Chinyere, and her clandestine plots, while the sudden appearance of another dramatic character, Nnemeka, added to the already tense situation.

“The Crossroads” was filled with humour, suspense and melody; gripping the audience in its web from beginning to end. It, indeed, showcased the talent of the students as accomplished theatre practitioners that have benefitted so much under the tutelage of some of the best hands in the industry.