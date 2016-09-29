RUN places premium on research, ICT education —VC

THE vice chancellor, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Professor Debo Adeyewa, has restated the commitment of the institution towards research development and application of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Professor Adeyewa made the statement recently at a programme organised to mark the 8th convocation of the university.

According to him, the university has invested massively in the procurement of the state-of-the-art research facilities as part of the vision of the institution to attain the status of a 21st century university.

He said the integration of the mobile learning devices with the existing electronic boards in all the classes has changed the entire learning paradigm, and that the development has made the university to be at par with the best in the e-learning world.

Speaking further, Professor Adeyewa said: “The university’s African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID) has become the best rated research centre among its peers in sub-Sahara Africa.

“The centre has become a continental powerhouse in the prevention, control and elimination of infectious diseases, as it has also evolved in the containment of the Ebola virus and Lassa Fever.

“The centre has trained not less than 197 people at different workshops both within and outside the country.”

He therefore canvassed the support of the Nigerian government for the development of private universities in the country.

“There is a need to provide incentives through-single digit interest loans and access to fund that would aid the acceleration of research and development. This way, government would be discouraging education tourism.”