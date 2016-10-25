Royal face-off: Deji of Akure suspends traditional ruler in Ondo

A major supremacy battle is brewing between the traditional ruler of Akure kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and the traditional head of Isinigbo community in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, over the suspension of the Asinigbo of Isingbo, Oba Samuel Elewuju.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi, had, in a letter dated September 9, 2016, suspended the traditional ruler of Isinigbo from office alleging him of bringing ridicule and disrepute to the traditional institution.

Oba Aladelusi accused Oba Elewuju of dishonouring invitation of the committees set up to investigate the allegations preferred against him by the Ayetoro community.

The letter reads in part: “All these your actions have brought contempt and disrespect to His Imperial Majesty, Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Land.

“Consequently, you are hereby suspended and you are also stopped to parade yourself as the Olu of Isinigbo forthwith. I am to add that this suspension is with immediate effect.

“A copy of this letter shall be sent to His Royal Majesty, Oba Oluwadare Agunbiade, the Oloba of Oba-Ile, who shall direct that your stipend be stopped forthwith.

“A copy of this letter shall also be sent to the chairman, Council of Olus, Akure North Local Government Area, to declare your seat vacant for your deviant attitude to the revered institution of the Deji of Akure Land,” Oba Aladetoyinbo stated in the letter.

However, Oba Elewuju in his reply to Deji’s letter stated that the Deji of Akure has no authority to suspend him as the traditional ruler of the community, saying that he was not under the authority of the Akure monarch and cannot be suspended by Deji.

The community head stated in his reply, written by Adeleye Rotimi on his behalf thus: “As you may know Sir, I am an Oba, just as you are and under the supervision of the Akure North Local Government.

“My authority as an Oba is over Isinigbo and the people therein. I also have chiefs from different quarters of Isinigbo, who assist me in the smooth administration of the good people of Isinigbo.”

“In view of the above, please, note that I am not under your authority as I am not within the Akure City. Hence, I hereby state that your letter of September 9, 2016, is of no effect on me. My suspension is therefore null and void and of no effect.”