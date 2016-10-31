Rotary Club provides health services for Basorun residents

The free health services organised by the Rotary Club of Agodi, Ibadan for residents of Basorun, which took place at the Basorun Community Health Centre, Oluwo-Nla, is aimed at enhancing the standard of living of residents of the area.

The president of the club, Rotarian Dapo Williams, made this known at the kick-off of the two-day programme of medical check-up and distribution of drugs which is part of the club’s community development initiative.

Williams said: “About a month ago, we organised Rotary Family Health Day so, what we are doing now is a continuation of the programme which is being extended to Basorun community. For some time now, we have been partnering with Basorun Community Health Centre through donation of items such as shed, benches, medical equipment, among others to boost their operations.

“We don’t just limit ourselves to community support programme like healthcare delivery. We also organise education programmes like quiz and debate alongside donation of items to the underprivileged.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of Community Service, Rotarian Gbenga Adeleye, disclosed that the purpose of the medical check-up was to make people aware of their health status.