Robber escapes with thrift collector’s money

A suspected robber has escaped attack of an irate mob after he reportedly stole huge sum of money from residence of a thrift collector in Ganmo area, a suburb of Ilorin, Kwara State.

The unidentified suspect was said to have broken into the apartment of the thrift collector in the area, where he reportedly ransacked rooms and took the money where the owner allegedly kept it.

It was also gathered that the suspect, after accomplishing his mission, was coming out of the apartment when he was sighted by some people within the neighbourhood who raised the alarm.

Sensing trouble, the lone robber fled and was given a hot chase by the people and others who were alerted by the distress call.

It was learnt that the suspect, being dashed into a nearby bush, escaping with the loot.

A resident of Ganmo community, who did not want his name in print, alleged that there had been cases of burglary and theft in the community, which had made people to be vigilant.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the report was yet to get to the command.