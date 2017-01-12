Rivers will not honour IGP panel on Rivers rerun —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, had declared that the state would not honour the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers rerun, alleging that it was set up by the Inspector-General of Police (IG) with a predetermined goal.

The governor told the panel that it was set up with the aim of assisting the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the election tribunal.

Wike also said that the state government had challenged the setting up of the panel in court, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damian Okoro, as one of the defendants, saying the people of the state would not participate in the activities of the panel.

He said the panel had a biased agenda targeted at the PDP and its members.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt when the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers rerun paid him a visit on Wednesday, Wike regretted that the police were being used to protect the interest of a particular politician in the state.

“I must tell you with all honesty that my people and I will not participate in the sitting of this panel. We have challenged the setting up of this panel in court.

“Let there be a judicial pronouncement on this matter. It will enrich our jurisprudence. This panel has not shown us that it will not be biased,” he said.

“All these activities are orchestrated so that APC will use the materials thereof at the tribunal.

“Even you as the chairman of the panel cannot say from your conscience that you are not biased, “ he added.

The governor expressed dismay that the Police High Command attempted to deny video evidence of the invasion of Rivers East Senatorial District Collation by Akin Fakorede and his SARS personnel.

He also wondered why the police refused to make public how DSP Alkali was killed.

“The same Akin Fakorede who was caught on video after he invaded the Rivers East Senatorial District is the one who is arranging witnesses for the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police,’’ he said.

He wondered why the IG set up a panel when he had already made conclusions as enunciated in his letter to the governor.

He said since the IG knew those who perpetrated the crime during the legislative rerun, “why did he go ahead to set up a panel?”

“We believe that the panel had already taken a decision. We are convinced that the essence of the panel is to witch-hunt our people and we have evidence to show. We cannot because of one man’s interest, destroy the state.

“Already, you have dismissed policemen attached to me without even hearing from me. This is the same panel that claims it is investigating the conduct of all policemen during the rerun legislative elections,” Wike said.

Earlier, Okoro said the panelists were in the state to interface with the governor on what transpired before, during and after the rerun.

He added that the panel would also examine the role of security personnel during the rerun.