Rivers at 50 is a celebration of liberation —Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has stated that next year’s 50th Anniversary of the state, is a celebration of the liberation of Rivers people, from the forces of deprivation, oppression and domination.

Inaugurating the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, Governor Wike said: “Many of us, who are now enjoying the fruits of liberty, may not truly appreciate what it meant to be dominated, dispossessed, deprived, exploited and oppressed, in your own land by the dominant social and political tendencies of the time.

“Before Rivers State was created, our people could not find schools in their neighbourhood, hospitals to treat the sick, universities to educate their children, decent jobs to earn income and good roads to their communities.”

The governor noted that, since the creation of Rivers State, on May 27, 1967, the state has attained greater heights and surmounted development challenges.

He said: “For 50 years, we have lived and toiled together, in pursuit of the vision of our founding fathers, who put in and sacrificed everything, including their lives, to ensure the creation of this beautiful state, we all love and proud of, indigenes and non-indigenes alike.”

The governor noted that the most important of the creation of Rivers State is that the people of the state are now masters of their own destiny.

He said: “Although, we are not where we should be within the matrix of where we want to be, we still have a lot to celebrate and thank God for the 50 years of our existence as a State and as a people with a common destiny.

“Besides, after 50 unbroken years on a journey, it is proper for us to take a little moment to retrospect on the progress already made, examine our prospects and set our eyes on the next era of the march, to progress with optimism.”

He added that, the committee is expected to organise and galvanise Rivers people to collectively, elaborately and fittingly mark the first 50 years of the creation of the state.

The terms of reference of the committee, which has 151 distinguished Rivers men and women as members include:

?to prepare the budget and logistics required and raise funds for the celebrations;

?to identify, seek support and collaboration with corporate organisations and responsible individuals for a successful celebration;

? to determine categories of award and recommend persons from within and outside the State to be honoured for outstanding career achievements and or contributions to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria;

? to make such other recommendation(s), the Committee may consider appropriate, to ensure a hitch-free and memorable celebrations.

The committee has Chief Ferdinand Anabrabra, as Chairman, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN), as Alternate Chairman and Dr Jacob Beredugo, as Secretary.

Responding, Chairman of the Rivers State Golden Jubilee Celebrations Committee, Chief Ferdinand Anabrabra, stated that, the creation of the state has served its purpose, attracting development to the people of the area.

He said that, 50 years in the life of the state is a significant milestone, which ought to be celebrated. He praised the governor, for saving the state from the precipice in 2015.

Earlier, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani, said that, the state celebration will form the basis, for the future development of the state in the course of the next 50 years.

The Committee shall submit an initial report and recommendations to the State Executive Council for consideration within two months from date of inauguration.