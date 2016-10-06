Revenue: Customs generated N1.2bn in September

The Seme Command and the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has generated combined total revenue of N1.2bn in the month of September 2016.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesman of the Seme Customs Command on Wednesday, Selchang Taupyen, the command collected a total of N1, 129, 115, 213.23 as revenue for the month of September, 2016.

The Command also made a total of 76 Seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N67,729,225.18 for the period under review. The upsurge in the revenue figure for the period under review is said to be unprecedented in recent times.

“Though the previous months were characterized by a lot of challenges that militated against the smooth collection of revenue in the Command, it is heart-warming to note that efforts put in place to address the challenges yielded the expected result far above the preceding months. The amount generated surpassed the sum of N883, 791,678.88 that was collected within the same period under review in 2015.

“Commenting on the revenue figure generated, the Seme Custom Area Controller, Victor Dimka disclosed that the previous challenges of revenue in the Command have been overcome. He pointed out that there will be a boost in revenue if the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Republic of Benin translates into handing over of all transit vehicles to Seme Command.

“The CAC pointed out that this impressive performance will go down memory lane to justify the commands commitment and determination to succeed at all course. He said the Command remain undaunted and cannot be deterred in performing her statutory responsibility no matter the challenge,” Taupyen explained in the statement.

In a related development, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the NCS also in the month of September collected N131,700, 824.75 as revenue. This is even as the unit intercepted various prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N101, 546, 650.00 in the same month.

In a statement signed by the Spokesman of the FOU, Jerry Attah also on Wednesday, the Unit through its interventions recovered N30,154,174.75 from vehicles and other goods that tried to beat the system from the seaports and border stations in the guise of false declaration, undervaluation and short-change in duty payment that are meant for the Federal Government of Nigeria

“In the month of September 2016 alone, about 98 different seizures were recorded comprising vegetable oil, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, fairly used vehicles popularly known as tokunbo, and general merchandise.

“While commending the displayed sheer courage, patriotism and intelligence in a well coordinated action by the Operatives of FOU ‘A’ that eventually led to these remarkable seizures and intervention in the month of September 2016, the Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ Ikeja, Comptroller Umar Mohammed Dahiru said that the Unit has what it takes in delivering one of the Service statutory functions of suppression of smuggling within its areas of jurisdiction in the South West zones.

“In order to keep this feat, the Controller has further tasked all field operatives of Federal Operations Unit to intensify their border patrols in order to bring smugglers to book.

“He warned those dare devil smugglers who see ‘Ember’ months as a peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal business as the Unit has deployed other tactical strategies that will make them run for their monies and count their loses. He added that 14 suspects were also apprehended and will be charged to court for prosecution after thorough investigation.”