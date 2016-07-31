Restructuring of Nigeria inevitable —Civil society group

A Civil Society group in the country has stressed that restructuring of the country is inevitable, saying that it is the only solution to the plethora of problems facing it currently.

The Coalition of Civil Societies Movement for Good Governance in the country said that government could no longer handle the situation , adding that the only way out is the restructuring of the country.

The national coordinator of the group, Mr Ajibade Oyayeye, told newsmen in Abuja, at the week end, that if Chief Obafemi Awolowo had been alive, he would have given the needed support towards restructuring of the country, adding that all his policies in the South West were to achieve this political ideology.

Oyayeye urged the current administration in the country to talk to the people believing that government should not take decision on how the country would be run without consulting them.

He said that though the government is trying its best, the most important thing to the common man is how to live a meaningful life.

“Nigerians embrace the change mantra immediately because they thought it could change their lives but currently, things are not normal. The government is waging war against corruption, that is good but there are other things to be looked into. Fighting corruption alone would not put food on the table of a common man

“There are many things which are begging for attention like the economy. There is the urgent need to look for professionals that could adequately take care of the economy.”