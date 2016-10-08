Residents cry out over high rate of robberies in Nasarawa

High rate of robberies in Nasarawa, residents call for police assistance over

Some farmers and residents in Nasarawa on Friday called for 24 hours police patrol in order to checkmate incessant robberies on Keffi/Nasarawa/Udege road.

They made the call in interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

They said the police patrol would help to curtail the activities of the men of the underworld, and also make the people of the various communities to sleep with their eyes closed.

Mr Salisu Abubakar, a farmer in Udege described the attacks, especially on the farmers in the area, as unfortunate.

“The incessant attacks on farmers by gunmen in this local government and other parts of the state have become of serious concern not only to the residents of this area but to the entire Nasarawa state.

“It has created fear and panic on the farmers. Governments at all levels are encouraging everybody to go back to farm in order to boost agricultural production as well as to improve on the economy.

“It is so sad that farmers are being attacked. Our agricultural produce is not even safe in the farm and at home.

“When we are coming from the markets after the sales of our agricultural produce, armed robbers will rob us and collect our money and other belongings. This is one of the problems that is affecting us.’’

Abubakar urged State Government and security agents to take proactive measures through 24 hours police patrol in communities in order to protect the lives and property of farmers to boost agricultural production.

Mrs Grace Emmafa, a business woman in Nasarawa said, “There is incessant armed attack, theft, harassment and other social evils on residents.

“So, I am calling for 24 hours police patrol in communities and along Keffi/Nasarawa/Udege road because of the activities of the men of the underworld.”

Emmafa commended the state government and the security agencies for being up and doing in ensuring the protection of lives and property of its citizens and called for more proactive measures in that direction.

Mr Bitrus Anaja, a resident, said many robbers were terrorising not only the residents of the area but people plying Keffi/Nasarawa/Udege road.

He called for proactive measures to tackle crimes in the area and the state at large.

“The only way to tackle armed robbery is for police to provide 24 hours patrol on the major roads to ensure that everybody goes about his or her normal business without fear of attack and harassment.”

The police team led by the Nasarawa state Commissioner of Police had on Sept.17, visited communities in Udege and other communities where cases of armed robbery and other criminal activities were rampant.