Residents abandon Itele Road over deplorable condition

Residents of communities in Idi-Agbalumo, Lafenwa, Itele and other communities in Sango Ota area of Ogun State have decried the deplorable state of road network in their communities.

Consequently, the residents have since abandon the roads.

They noted that the bad state of the road had prompted commercial motorcycle operators to increase the fares by over 200 per cent .

The residents have, therefore, urged the Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, to urgently fix the roads and save thousands from the agony of driving through bad roads.

Ibrahim, whose father owns a house in Itele said: “We have been living here for more than seven years but this is the worst period, considering the state of the road.”

Aside the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, the road here used to be the link to Ayobo and Iyana-Ipaja areas of Lagos State but it has completely failed .

According to him, “it is always a terrible state, whenever it rains. Our people suffer a lot whenever it rains. Sometimes some of us don’t even come home, whenever it rains.”

Gbenga, a resident of Idi-Agbalumo told Nigerian Tribune that “the road in the area was constructed by the last administration in the state but it is now worse than it used to be.

“Commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators now seek for alternative routes in order to avoid this deplorable link road.

“Government should not only consider the thousands of people in the communities here. They should consider the revenue prospect.