RescueRukkyEneru: Woman kidnapped on way to church in Warri

A woman, Mrs Rukky Erujaroh Eneru, has been kidnapped by money-hungry hoodlums in Warri, Delta State.

The victim, TribuneOnline gathered Monday morning, was on her way to church on Sunday at about 6:00a.m when she was abducted by the gunmen.

A reliable source told TribuneOnline that Mrs Eneru fell victim to the hoodlums numbering three at Isoko Estate near Airport Road in Uvwie Local Government Area where church is located.

The victim was allegedly forced into her dark-coloured Toyota Camry car, but was later transferred into another car for escape.

Her car was said to have been abandoned at a spot.

Operatives of the Warri Area Command and the patrol team of the DPO at Ugborikoko Police Station were said to have made efforts to rescue the victim when they got the report.

The source said “the kidnappers are yet to make any contact or demand for ransom, adding that effort is ongoing by security forces to rescue the victim unhurt.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, the image-maker of the Delta State Police Command, SP Celestina Kalu, confirmed the incident, but added that efforts were on to apprehend the culprits and rescue the victim.

“We have already spread our dragnet to rescue the victim as well as apprehend the hoodlums to face the law,” she noted.