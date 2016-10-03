_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/hreps-urges-fresh-election-benue-speakers-constituency/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/kim-kardashian-leaves-paris-robbery-gun-point/kim-kardashian/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

#RescueRukkyEneru: Woman kidnapped on way to church in Warri

October 03, 2016 / : Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

A woman, Mrs  Rukky  Erujaroh Eneru, has been kidnapped by money-hungry hoodlums in Warri, Delta State.

The victim, TribuneOnline gathered Monday morning, was on her way to church on Sunday at about 6:00a.m when she was abducted by the gunmen.

A reliable source told TribuneOnline that Mrs Eneru fell victim to the hoodlums numbering three at Isoko Estate near Airport Road in Uvwie Local Government Area where church is located.

The victim was allegedly forced into her dark-coloured Toyota Camry car, but was later transferred into another car for escape.

Her car was said to have been abandoned at a spot.

Operatives of the Warri Area Command and the patrol team of the DPO at Ugborikoko Police Station were said to have made efforts to rescue the victim when they got the report.

The source said “the kidnappers are yet to make any contact or demand for ransom, adding that effort is ongoing by security forces to rescue the victim unhurt.”

Meanwhile, when contacted, the image-maker of the Delta State Police Command, SP Celestina Kalu, confirmed the incident, but added that efforts were on to apprehend the culprits and rescue the victim.

“We have already spread our dragnet to rescue the victim as well as apprehend the hoodlums to face the law,” she noted.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News