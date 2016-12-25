Remain committed to the ideals of Christmas —Adeola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, has enjoined Christians in the country to remain committed to the ideals of Christmas, saying it “is the only way to accord meaning to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

He felicitated with his constituents, Nigerians and Christian faithful and charged them to see the celebration of Christmas as a time of sharing, love and a new beginning for a better future.

“It is because God loves humankind so much that He gave His only son as a ransom for our sins and sole channel for salvation,” he said.

He, therefore, charged Christians in the country to see themselves as beneficiaries of God’s infinite love and learn how to share with others during the Yuletide and beyond.