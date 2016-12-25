_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/godll-give-buhari-solution-nigerias-problem-2017-kumuyi/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fireworks-knockouts-usher-xmas-despite-ban/firework/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Remain committed to the ideals of Christmas —Adeola

December 25, 2016 Ayodele Adesanmi - abuja Latest News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, has enjoined Christians in the country to remain committed to the ideals of Christmas, saying it “is the only way to accord meaning to the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

He felicitated with his constituents, Nigerians  and Christian faithful and charged them to see the celebration of Christmas as a time of sharing, love and a new beginning for a better future.

“It is because God loves humankind so much that He gave His only son as a ransom for our sins and sole channel for salvation,” he said.

He, therefore, charged Christians in the country to see themselves as beneficiaries of God’s infinite love and learn how to share with others during the Yuletide and beyond.

 

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Are You A 1-MInute MAN?, End PREMATURE EJACULATION And SMALL MANHOOD Naturally, In 1 Click!
How To Find Out If Your Husband, Wife , Boyfriend, Girlfriend Is Cheating On You
Click Here To See How I PERMANENTLY Solved My Premature Ejaculation And Also Enhanced My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online