Released Chibok schoolgirls to be handed over to VP Osinbajo — Garba Shehu

October 13, 2016 Seyi Gesinde Top News

The released Chibok schoolgirls will soon be handed over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo by the Department of State Service (DSS), the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has said.

Shehu made the development known on his Twitter handle, on Thursday, just as he said President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed delight over the release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls by the Boko Haram sect.

He also expressed President Buhari’s concern, as he cautioned “Nigerians to be mindful of the fact that more than 30,000 fellow citizens were killed via terrorism.’’

According to him, the release of the girls, in a limited number, is the outcome of negotiations between the Federal Government and the Boko Haram sect.

