Red Cross, Swiss govt brokered talks for release of 21 Chibok schoolgirls

President Buhari expresses delight over release of Chibok girls.

The International Red Cross and Swiss Government brokered negotiations for the release of 21 Chibok set free by their Boko Haram abductors on Thursday morning, this has been confirmed.

Disclosing this on Thursday, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, attributed the girls release in a limited number as the outcome of negotiations between the Federal Government and the the Boko Haram, brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss Government.

Shehu said the negotiations would continue.

More than 200 female students were kidnapped on April 14, 2014 from the Government Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno State.

There were reports that 57 of the schoolgirls managed to escape over the next few months and some have described their capture in appearances at international human rights conferences.

In May, one of the kidnapped schoolgirls reportedly escaped from their captors after given birth to a baby.

Earlier after assuming office, President Buhari had asked for the assistance of the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon in negotiations with Boko Haram for the release of the kidnaped schoolgirls.