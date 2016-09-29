Rectorship: Supremacy battle tears MAN, Oron apart

Following the death of the former Acting Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Mr Anthony Isiodu, in June this year, a supremacy battle between the Registrar of the Academy, Ante Mkpandiok, and the Bursar, Kayode Folorunsho, for the leadership of the academy is threatening to tear Nigeria’s only nautical college apart.

It would be recalled that the academy has been without a substantive rector since the death of the former rector, Amb. Joshua Okpo, last December and the death of his successor, Mr Isiodu this year.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, an impeccable source who declined not to have his name in print explained that, “since the death of Isiodu, there has been supremacy battle between the registrar of the academy, Ante Mkpandiok, and the bursar, Kayode Folorunsho, for the control of the academy.

“The two principal officers of the school have been at logger heads due to their differences bordering on who should run the institution in the absence of a substantive rector.

“Kayode had been at daggers drawn with the registrar of the academy, Mr Mkpadiok N. Mkpadiok, who the late acting rector handed over to shortly before he proceeded on sick leave in June last year.

“Both men have commenced intense lobbying to be appointed rector. While Kayode is relying on his contacts at the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mkpadiok is relying on the fact that as an indigene of Oron, the seat of the academy, he stands a better chance of becoming rector.”

It was also gathered that due to the fight between the two principal officers and lack of substantive head, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had ordered the freezing of the academy’s account.

A reliable source in the academy informed our correspondent that the minister only allowed expense such as staff salaries, cadets’ feeding, electricity bills and the burial expenses of the late acting rector, Dr. Anthony Ishiodu.

Confirming this, the Public Relations Officer of the academy, Siddi Mkpandiok said the minister had placed restrictions on certain aspects of the account. “It was not about freezing of the accounts but the minister only restricted access to certain aspect of the account,” Mkpandiok stated.