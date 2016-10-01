Recession will not last — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is trying to do the right things in addressing the economic recession.

The president made the statement in a nationwide broadcast to mark the country’s 56th Independence Anniversary on Saturday.

Buhari, who acknowledged that recession for many individuals and families was real, gave an assurance that the situation would not last long,

He commended all Nigerians for making “incredible sacrifices.’’

“I know that uppermost in your minds today is the economic crisis.

“The recession for many individuals and families is real.

“For some, it means not being able to pay school fees, for others it’s not being able to afford the high cost of food (rice and millet) or the high cost of local or international travel, and for many of our young people the recession means joblessness, sometimes after graduating from university or polytechnic.

“I know how difficult things are and how rough business is.

“All my adult life I have always earned a salary and I know what it is like when your salary simply is not enough.

“In every part of our nation people are making incredible sacrifices,’’ the president said.

He reassured Nigerians that he would continue to ensure honesty and transparency in governance and stop the stealing of Nigeria’s resources.

The president said the steps would ensure provision of qualitative healthcare, security, education, infrastructure for commerce and additional jobs for the youth.

“I ran for office because I know that good government is the only way to ensure prosperity and abundance for all. I remain resolutely committed to this objective.

“I believe that this recession will not last.

‘’Temporary problems should not blind or divert us from the corrective course this government has charted for our nation.

“We have identified the country’s salient problems and we are working hard at lasting solutions,’’ Buhari said. (NAN)