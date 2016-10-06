Recession: NASS invites Buhari to joint sitting

THE Senate, on Thursday, adopted a motion earlier passed by the House of Representatives, seeking to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint sitting of the Assembly to brief lawmakers on his anti-recession plans.

The lawmakers at the Thursday sitting concurred with the motion of the lower chamber which was moved on September 22.

The Senators agreed with their colleagues in the green chamber that President Muhammadu Buhari should appear before a joint session of the National Assembly to brief it on his plans to end recession.

At the Thursday sitting, Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Naállah, moved a motion asking his colleagues to adopt a motion of the House on the matter of joint sitting.

He said that the motion was adopted on September 22.

The Deputy Senate Leader said: “Senate do concur with the House of Representatives’ resolution passed on Thursday, September 22, 2016 to wit: invite the president-commander-in-chief to address a joint session of the National Assembly to intimate it with plans to get the country out of recession to enable the House take further legislative action.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki, who presided over the session, did not waste time in putting up the question and with a voice vote; the motion was carried without any dissenting voice.

Though the motion had no immediate force of law, it is left to the President to deal with the matter.

Lawmakers who spoke on the matter however, stated that a joint sitting of the Assembly, addressed by the president would give the nation a clear view of what the government is doing to address the ongoing economic crisis.