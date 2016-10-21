Rapists kill pregnant woman, injure husband, 2 children

Suspected members of a rape gang in the Ibeshe area of Ikorodu in Lagos State early Friday stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

The rapists also reportedly injured the 30-year- old husband and two sons of the deceased woman .

The woman, identified as Afusat Kazeem, reportedly died at the hospital, where she was rushed to after the assailants had left.

The injured husband and the children were reportedly as of Friday evening still lying unconscious at the hospital.

Saturday Tribune gathered that the gang of rapists had early Friday invaded Oluwoye Community in Ibeshe, where the incident happened .

It was gathered that the armed rapists had forced their way into the family’s apartment through the window.

They reportedly used machete and other dangerous weapons on the husband of the deceased, Yussuf, who woke up to confront them.

The suspects reportedly pounced on Afusat after the husband had been left unconscious and she reportedly struggled with them .

The rapists were said to have stabbed the pregnant woman in the process before allegedly raping her.

The two children, Opeyemi, a six-year-old boy and Rodiat, who screamed, were also injured by the gang.

The suspected criminals also reportedly cut off one of the ears of the eledest child before escaping from the building.

Efforts to get the reaction of the image maker of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos failed as calls made to her mobile phones were not answered.