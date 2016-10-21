_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/gov-emmanuel-promises-transparency-constituting-new-executive-council/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/revival-awolowos-farm-settlement-schemes-way-recession-nnpc-ged/dr-babatunde-adeniran/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Rapists kill pregnant woman, injure husband, 2 children

October 21, 2016 Olalekan Olabulo - Lagos Latest News

Suspected members of a rape gang in the Ibeshe area of Ikorodu in Lagos State early Friday stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

The rapists also reportedly injured the 30-year- old husband and two sons of the deceased woman .

The woman, identified as  Afusat Kazeem, reportedly died at the hospital, where she was rushed to after the assailants had left.

The injured husband and the children were reportedly as of Friday evening still lying unconscious at the hospital.

Saturday Tribune gathered that the gang of rapists had early Friday invaded  Oluwoye Community in Ibeshe, where the incident happened  .

It was gathered that the armed rapists had forced their way into the family’s apartment through the window.

They reportedly used machete and other dangerous weapons on  the husband of the deceased, Yussuf, who woke up to confront them.

The suspects reportedly pounced on  Afusat after the husband had been left unconscious and she reportedly  struggled with them .

The rapists were said to have stabbed the pregnant woman in the process before allegedly raping her.

The two children, Opeyemi, a six-year-old boy and Rodiat, who screamed, were also injured by the gang.

The suspected criminals also reportedly cut off one of the ears of the eledest child before escaping from the building.

Efforts to get the reaction of the image maker of the state police command, Dolapo Badmos failed as calls  made to her mobile phones  were not  answered.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online