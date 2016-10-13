Rape now attracts life imprisonment in Oyo

Oyo State House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed into law, Violence against Women bill, 2015.

As presented by chairperson of the special committee set up to consider the bill, Honourable Wumi Oladeji, the law would prohibit violence against women in public and private life, harmful traditional practice and prescribe punishment for the offenders.

The law stipulates that any person or group of persons convicted of rape is liable to life imprisonment, while anyone convicted of forcing a woman to have sex or cause her bodily harm, is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or a fine of N50,000.

Furthermore, the law states that any man convicted of deserting his wife, without any means of sustenance, is liable to imprisonment not exceeding three years or fine of N150,000.

Adding, Oladeji hinted that the House Committee on Women Affairs would partner with the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, non-governmental organisations, among other stakeholders, to sensitise the public about the new Violence against Women law.