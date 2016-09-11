Random Blues
Rise now, aBeloved
Step up to the waking day
Say, rise now, Beloved
Step up to the waking day
Dew-drenched, mist-mobbed
Pay due homage to the quickening clay
Dawn’s frail aspects
Confound the venturing sole
Say, dawn’s frail aspects
Confound the venturing sole
The shadows know what they own
And what they jointly stole
The road is long
The Way is short
Yes, the road is long
But the Way is short
Our legs never scared by life’s gallop
Will stay steady behind its fort
The winds howl apace
The storms unleash their fury
Say, the winds howl apace
The storms unleash their fury
Twilight staggers across the void
Like a masquerade with a missing face
Rise now, Beloved
Mold the day like friendly clay
Say, rise now, Beloved
Mold the day like friendly clay
Whisper life’s blessings in my yearning ear
Away from darkness, far from fear
=============
RANDOM BLUES494 (for Sept. 18, 2016)
Like watching a game
Whose outcome you already know
Say, like watching a game
Whose outcome you already know
Life sometimes undermines its own surprises
You enter its temple with a cautious bow
Fence truth in
With a battalion of lies
Say, fence truth in
With a battalion of lies
Over the rotting carcass of falsehood
Countless crows, uncountable flies
White lies
Black lies
Say, While lies
Black lies
But in the zone between
Grey harvests the pristine prize
Between their pragmatism and prostitution
The difference is as thin as a whistle
Yes, between their pragmatism and prostitution
The difference is as thin as a whistle
Prone, always prone, like a lizard
Deaf to the Voice Within and its relentless hassle
Learning without character
Is a blind and timeless bomb
Yes, learning without character
Is a blind and timeless bomb
A lethal toy in a madman’s hand
Will turn the world into a boundless tomb
RANDOM BLUES495 (for Sept. 25, 2016)
Head on the ground
In the air a pair of feet
Yes, head on the ground
In the air a pair of feet
The Magic Man walks the street
A man of odd and strangest feat
He wrote God an urgent letter
But knew not the right address
Say, he wrote God an urgent letter
But knew not the postal address
He tossed the envelope into the clouds
And said bye-bye to all his stress
The truest bird flies
On the wings of Rumour
Hun, the truest bird flies
On the wings of Rumour
The stoop-side whisper, the wagging tongue
Laced every lane with a layer of humour
Light at the top
Black at the bottom
Hear? Light at the top
Black at the bottom
Spectroscopicaldeligt
Like the hue-fest of autumn
The songs which visit our lips
Are always of the darkest blue
Hun, the songs which visit our lips
Are always of the darkest blue
Laughing through our tears we hit
The threshold of the joyfully true