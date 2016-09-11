Random Blues

Rise now, aBeloved

Step up to the waking day

Say, rise now, Beloved

Step up to the waking day

Dew-drenched, mist-mobbed

Pay due homage to the quickening clay

Dawn’s frail aspects

Confound the venturing sole

Say, dawn’s frail aspects

Confound the venturing sole

The shadows know what they own

And what they jointly stole

The road is long

The Way is short

Yes, the road is long

But the Way is short

Our legs never scared by life’s gallop

Will stay steady behind its fort

The winds howl apace

The storms unleash their fury

Say, the winds howl apace

The storms unleash their fury

Twilight staggers across the void

Like a masquerade with a missing face

Rise now, Beloved

Mold the day like friendly clay

Say, rise now, Beloved

Mold the day like friendly clay

Whisper life’s blessings in my yearning ear

Away from darkness, far from fear

=============

RANDOM BLUES494 (for Sept. 18, 2016)

Like watching a game

Whose outcome you already know

Say, like watching a game

Whose outcome you already know

Life sometimes undermines its own surprises

You enter its temple with a cautious bow

Fence truth in

With a battalion of lies

Say, fence truth in

With a battalion of lies

Over the rotting carcass of falsehood

Countless crows, uncountable flies

White lies

Black lies

Say, While lies

Black lies

But in the zone between

Grey harvests the pristine prize

Between their pragmatism and prostitution

The difference is as thin as a whistle

Yes, between their pragmatism and prostitution

The difference is as thin as a whistle

Prone, always prone, like a lizard

Deaf to the Voice Within and its relentless hassle

Learning without character

Is a blind and timeless bomb

Yes, learning without character

Is a blind and timeless bomb

A lethal toy in a madman’s hand

Will turn the world into a boundless tomb

RANDOM BLUES495 (for Sept. 25, 2016)

Head on the ground

In the air a pair of feet

Yes, head on the ground

In the air a pair of feet

The Magic Man walks the street

A man of odd and strangest feat

He wrote God an urgent letter

But knew not the right address

Say, he wrote God an urgent letter

But knew not the postal address

He tossed the envelope into the clouds

And said bye-bye to all his stress

The truest bird flies

On the wings of Rumour

Hun, the truest bird flies

On the wings of Rumour

The stoop-side whisper, the wagging tongue

Laced every lane with a layer of humour

Light at the top

Black at the bottom

Hear? Light at the top

Black at the bottom

Spectroscopicaldeligt

Like the hue-fest of autumn

The songs which visit our lips

Are always of the darkest blue

Hun, the songs which visit our lips

Are always of the darkest blue

Laughing through our tears we hit

The threshold of the joyfully true