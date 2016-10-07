Rahama Sadau, Kannywood actress moves on after MOPPAN ban, unveiled in Nollywood cast of ‘Ajuwaya’

While Nigerians are still surprised and speaking about the recent ban of popular Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, as regards her feature on Classiq’s ‘I love you’, the actress recently spoke about her expulsion from the Hausa film industry.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page on October 4, 2016 to share a statement about her ban from the industry by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria. In the letter, Sadau apologized to whoever she offended, thanked her fans and admitted MOPPAN’s decision came as a surprise to her.

“Following the events of the last few days and MOPPAN’s unilateral decision to exclude me from the Hausa indigenous film industry, known as Kannywood, I would like to use this medium to address my fans, friends, those who have been affected and all who have shown concern.

To those who I have offended in any way, shape or form and who I have caused any anxiety by featuring in the said music video, I sincerely apologise. It was a job and I was carrying out my role in my profession, as I would in any other production, be it a Hausa language film or a Nollywood production. However, innocuous touching with other people in my line of work is inevitable.

I have lines that I would never cross and indeed I live and stand by the tenets, “actions are judged according to intentions”.

The outcome of the events that have taken place has come as a surprise to us all. I may have fallen short of some people’s expectations, but it was never my intention. I make no excuses for my actions and I take full responsibility…

I implore us all to be more tolerant and forgiving towards one another and to cease all the senseless abuse, name-calling and backbiting. This achieves nothing other than to cause a huge divide amongst us. May we all continue to benefit from the Almighty’s mercy and may He protect and guide us all as we go about our daily lives”.

Sadau’s expulsion was made public in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Salisu Mohammed on October 3, 2016.

Mohammed also warned other actors to adhere to the rules binding their participation in the Kannywood film industry else face similar punishment.

Jos-born artiste, Classiq, responding to the development said he was shocked by the decision of MOPPAN.

“I actually asked and begged Rahama Sadau to be part of the video because she is a popular figure in the entertainment industry. I wanted a popular face in the video”, he said.

Meanwhile, people have taken to social media to air their views on the issue. Isioma Osagie, Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, and many other influencial entertainers had spoken against the decision, stressing that the ban was an improper decision. Okanlawon wrote, “Dear fellow actors isn’t Kannywood a part of Nollywood. Shouldn’t we support our own? I have some amazing Muslims in my family, spent time up North and I’m very conscious of the tenets of Islam… seen the music video yet I still don’t understand the ban… Di’ja you’ve said it all. Allah ya tamake mu duka”, he posted alongside the image of the actress.

Osagie had also extended a hand of fellowship, requesting that the actress relocate to Nollywood.

Sadua is now set to star in a new Nollywood movie ‘Ajuwaya’, from the directors of ‘Couple of Days’.