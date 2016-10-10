Pupils, parents, staff of Lagos school clean Abule Egba market

Iconic business tycoon, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jr, has described the Ofala Festival of Onitsha people in Anambra State, as a key booster to social stability and community development.

Dr Adenuga, who is chairman of next generation network and grandmasters of data, Globacom, stated this over the weekend, in his goodwill message to the 2016 Ofala Festival celebrations, held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha.

He said that the festival had over the years fulfilled the call by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for the promotion of cultural initiatives.

“Ofala Festival, for us in Globacom, is an important vehicle which has been used to drive social integration, promote peace and community development. But more importantly, the festival immortalises a lofty heirloom of the Onitsha people,” Dr Adenuga said.

He stated that Globacom had been supporting Ofala Festival for the past six years because it was “in line with our vision to identify with initiatives that empower us as a nation and raise future leaders who will not only be exceptional in their professional endeavour, but will also be worthy ambassadors of our cultures and traditions. This was why we instituted the Glo Heritage Series to support festivals that help the realisation of this noble cause.”

The foremost business man commended the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, for introducing powerful initiatives to the festival.

“Globacom is proud of the interventionist roles it has played in the promotion of arts by investing in our budding and established talents. Our latest contribution in this sphere is a television satire, Professor Johnbull. Produced in the Eastern part of Nigeria and shown weekly on the NTA Network, the television drama series is not just entertaining but also didactic. Its objective is to make people learn and laugh as they relish the drama played by top Nollywood stars to call attention to various challenges facing the nation and how we can smash our obstacles into smithereens,” Dr Adenuga submitted.

Delivering his Ofala speech, Igwe Achebe observed that Dr Adenuga had made huge personal commitments to Ofala Festival, and prayed for more grace for him to be able to impact more positively on humanity.

“We are particularly thankful for the personal commitment of the Executive Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, GCON, towards the success of Ofala Onitsha for the past six years. We pray that God continues to bless him to enable him to continue to serve humanity,” the traditional ruler stated.