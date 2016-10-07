Protesters invade police station over burial of corporal

Protesters, on Thursday, invaded the Area Command Office of the Ondo State Police Command, in Akure, over the death of a Corporal, Taiwo Agboola, who was killed by a reckless driver, while controlling traffic three weeks ago.

The family and friends of the corporal, who expected the police authorities in the state to take over the burial, were disappointed with the disposition of the police authorities in the state.

Irked by this development, the friends of the deceased policeman took his remains and coffin to the Area Commander’s office and dropped it at the gate leading to the premises.

The protesters, however, barricaded the popular Oyemekun road causing a gridlock.

Speaking on the development, the State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph, said the command had concluded arrangement to bury the deceased in his hometown.

He explained that there was a slight disagreement over the hiring of ambulance by the Police for the burial, saying the family of the slain policeman insisted on the use of Police ambulance instead of a hired ambulance by the command.

Joseph said the state Police Command had made necessary arrangements including the purchase of coffin, hiring of the ambulance and the provision of vehicles to take family and command’s delegation to Osun State.

He, however, explained that the command decided to hire an ambulance because it has no serviceable one, and condemned the blocking of the road by the protesters.