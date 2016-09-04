Prophet Abiara’s wife is dead

Wife of General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet S. K. Abiara, Evangelist (Mrs) Christianah Abiara, is dead.

Mrs Abiara, 70, died on Saturday at about 9:00 pm, after falling ill for some time.

She is survived by General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor S.K. Abiara and children.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Personal Assistant to Abiara, Pastor Johnson Oshati said Pastor Abiara had taken his wife’s demise as the will of God.