Promotion: Police get new 4 Commissioners of Police, 109 senior officers

The Police Service Commission, on Thursday, announced the promotion of four Deputy Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Commissioner of Police.

The new Commissioners of Police are; Posi E Ajunwa; Akinsanmi Francis Ayo; Kenneth Ebrimson and Akpoebi Agberebi Egbuson.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 17 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 78 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The two day Meeting presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, Sir Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police, also endorsed the promotions of one Superintendent of Police to Chief Superintendent of Police; 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendent of Police and one Assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Two Chief Superintendents of Police were appointed Assistant Commissioners of Police on acting capacity, two Superintendents of Police to acting Chief Superintendents of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police to acting Superintendent of Police, six Assistant Superintendents of Police to acting Deputy Superintendents of Police and twelve Inspectors to acting Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The Commission also rejected the recommendation for special promotion of one DSP and one Inspector and returned the recommendation for the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police on acting capacity for proper presentation. It also withheld the special promotion of nine other senior Police Officers for failure of the Police to provide convincing reasons for such promotions.

The Police Service Commission also approved the dismissal of six senior officers for various offences ranging from impersonation, forgery, insubordination, negligence and disobedience to lawful order. The dismissals were part of the decisions taken by the Commission on 55 disciplinary cases brought before it.

The promoted Commissioners of Police had earlier today, October 27, 2016, appeared before the Commission in Plenary where they were subjected to questions on the change agenda of the Nigeria Police Force.