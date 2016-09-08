‘Why we are promoting healthy skin’

Ardent World Inc. (AWI), a renowned global cosmetics company has introduced a wide range of natural based cosmetics products which it said can correct any skin anomaly and guarantee a nourished, healthy and beautiful look.

Speaking on the products, Olivia Okaka, Brand Manager, Sinai Co. Ltd., sole distributors of the products in Nigeria, said the products which contain Moringa and Glutathione were duly registered with NAFDAC, and do not have side effects.

She said, “We believe in beauty achieved with nature and are aware of the concerns of women about the damage caused by harmful products on their skin.”

According to her, the product is a combination of natural powerful toning active substances and antioxidants that safely and intensely tone the skin and fight radicals that cause pre-mature ageing.

“Combination of Vitamin C and glutathione helps to balance glutathione level in our bodies for a nourished, healthy and beautiful look. These anti-oxidants help remove blemishes, reduces skin fine lines, dullness, wrinkles and age spots,” she said.

In addition, she said that its antioxidant agents such as Glutathione, Vitamin C and collagen work at multiple levels to achieve maximum skin toning and address the issues of hyper pigmentation.

The company’s brand of toning body lotion, which contains SPF 25, Okaka said can also prevents skin damage caused by the sun and environmental stress.

Okaka said the company’s Moringa-based products is a powerful blend of Malunggay, Olive Oil and Omega (Sunflower) Oil hair and skin care products which has UVA/UVB protection.

“It is an anti-ageing product, which is very suitable for dry and rough skin. It helps reduce pores while controlling pimples, blackheads, whiteheads and acne. It also helps reduce stretch marks, wrinkles and minor scars.”

She added that the company has Moringa-based products that is specially made for hair which contains Argan Oil for maximum lush effect on the hair, while the herbal hair helps to repair and nourish the scalp as well as fight against hair-fall.

“It is used for the reduction of dandruff and it promotes hair growth and soothes itchy/irritated scalp,” she said.