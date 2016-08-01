Promise of change no ruse —Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the change promised Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not a ruse.

Speaking at a town hall meeting for the South East organised by the Federal Ministry of Information in Enugu, on Monday, Mohammed said the change was already manifesting in every sector.

He said contrary to the insinuations in certain quarters that the people were not feeling the impact of the government, a lot had been done in moving the country forward.

He said the government would remain undaunted in implementing its change agenda to improve the lot of Nigerians.

“Many have said they are yet to see the change we promised. Many more have called the promise a ruse.

“In fact, they are now mocking us. But we remain undaunted because we know that the change we promised is real.

“In fact, the change we promised is already here, and it is manifesting all around us,’’ he said.

Buttressing his position, the minister said the government had successfully stopped the looting of public funds which was responsible for underdevelopment.

Also, the minister called on political leaders to build one Nigeria devoid of partisanship, ethnicity and religious differences.

Mohammed made the call when he led a team of ministers on a courtesy visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

He commended the governor for the reception accorded his entourage not minding that he is in an opposition party.

He noted that political parties and their leaders must have the single goal of serving the interest of the nation.

“It is unique that we are here today in Enugu, an opposition state, and since we came we have not seen any difference whether we are in APC- or PDP-controlled state,” he said.

In his address of welcome, the governor said Enugu had always been the political capital of the South East from Independence, adding that the choice of the city for the meeting was not out of place.