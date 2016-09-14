Most products manufactured in Anambra were Nigerian best —Ifeanyi Ubah

The former governorship aspirant of the Labour Party in Anambra State, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, has revealed that Anambra State can challenge the economy of Nigeria if well-governed by people-oriented government.

Speaking to journalists in his hometown in Nnewi, as part of his 45th birthday celebration, Dr Ubah said many products manufactured in Anambra were Nigeria’s best, adding that “a visionary leader with this potential can turn the economy of the state to Dubai in less than six months.”

The oil magnate and seasoned entrepreneur linked his failure in previous governorship election in the state to handiwork of saboteurs who betrayed his ambition, stressing that 60 per cent of his lifespan spent in wealth is to give back to Ndi-Anambra what God has given him.

Ubah noted that he has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy by contributing 10 million naira to the economy every month.

Speaking on next year’s governorship election in the state, the sports promoter said he would only support Governor Willie Obiano’s second term bid only if the governor appoints him as the Director-General of his campaign organisation.

Dr Ubah further hinted that no matter how River Niger is dredged, Onitsha can never be a seaport because of enormous sand deposited therein by the flowing of the river from Cameroon.

Meanwhile, APGA chieftain in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, reacting to Ifeanyi Ubah quest for Director-General of Obiano Campaign Organisation comes 2017 governorship election, said that everybody has the right to say whatever he or she wants to say under the constitution.