Why we had a ‘private wedding’ —Femi Adebayo

Popular Nollywood Actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, was all smiles during the weekend as he tied the knot with his bride, Omotayo Sanusi in Lagos. The wedding which was star studded was described as a quiet one with close friends and colleagues.

The actor who explained the reason for the quiet wedding wrote on Instagram through his Manager, Biodun Adegoke “This decision is best for us as I have been on the lane before and my wife has never been. I have to protect her privacy at all costs. Please, we pray for understanding of our friends and my beloved loyal fans, I appreciate you and plead for your prayers and support.

The son of veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami ( Oga Bello) further wrote “I’m grateful to everyone that stood thru the darkest times, 8years of divorce, it’s indeed a long time, but God indeed is all knowing and perfect”

This is the actor’s second marriage as he was formerly married to his estranged wife “ Alhaja Khadijat, who bore him three kids.