_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/death-penalty-land-grabbers-commendable-nis/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=32574","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Why we had a ‘private wedding’ —Femi Adebayo

October 15, 2016 Joan Omionawele Entertainment

Popular Nollywood Actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, was all smiles during the weekend as he tied the knot  with his bride, Omotayo Sanusi in Lagos. The wedding which was star studded was described as a quiet one with close friends and colleagues.

The actor who explained the reason for the quiet wedding wrote on Instagram through his Manager, Biodun Adegoke  “This decision is best for us as I have been on the lane before and my wife has never been. I have to protect her privacy at all costs. Please,  we pray for understanding of our friends and my beloved loyal fans, I appreciate you and plead for your prayers and support.

The son of veteran Actor, Adebayo Salami ( Oga Bello) further wrote “I’m grateful to everyone that stood thru the darkest times, 8years of divorce, it’s indeed a long time, but God indeed is all knowing and perfect”

This is  the actor’s second marriage as he  was formerly  married to his estranged wife “ Alhaja Khadijat, who bore him three kids.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online