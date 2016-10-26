Prisons Service shops for volunteer teachers

The Nigerian Prisons Service has appealed for volunteer teachers to assist in teaching inmates in various subject areas including Mathematics, English, Literature, Economics and Biology.

The volunteers would assist to prepare the inmates ahead of West African Examination Council (WAEC) November/December examination at Kuje Prison Special Centre.

Education Desk Officer, Kuje Medium Prison, Mr Adikwu Owoicho, made the call when WAEC certificates for Nov/Dec 2015 were presented to 65 inmates by a non-governmental organisation, Nuga Best, in collaboration with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries which sponsored the candidates.

One of the awaiting trial inmates at the prison, Pastor Chinedu Eze, recorded an outstanding performance in the examination with six distinctions and three credits.

Eze, who is among the over 570 awaiting trial inmates in the prison, disclosed that he had been on remand for over 11 years without trial.

He said, “I am here on a remand order issued by judge of a Federal High Court. The charges brought against me were criminal conspiracy and theft. I’m still awaiting trial. I have been here for 11 years and some months.

“I started at the cradle when education was brought to this Kuje Prison. I started at the WAEC level. I sat for my first WAEC and made six credits including English and Mathematics and subsequently, I wrote another one in 2012, and made six distinctions and three credits including English and Mathematics. In fact, I had A1 in English and C4 in Mathematics,” he said.

He noted that reading in the prison environment was not easy because of the state of the mind, adding that he, however, focused on bringing out the best in him.

The inmates, who took turn to speak during the ceremony, commended Pastor Hilary Chukwuma of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries for not only ministering to them but sponsoring their education.

Some of the inmate-candidates who sat for the examination at the Kuje Prison WAEC Special Centre explained how their misfortune turned into fortune, admitting that they would not have had the opportunity with the distractions outside the prison.

Out of 74 candidates registered in the November/December 2015 WAEC examination, 71 sat for the examination while three were discharged before the commencement of the exam.

65 results were released with 38 distinctions, 166 credits, 211 passes and 111 failures.