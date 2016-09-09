Prices of ram soar as Eid-el-Kabir draws close

•FRSC deploys 20,000 personnel •FCT police boss assures residents of adequate security

Barely five days to the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, prices of rams have continued to increase in Abuja.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gosa, Lugbe, and Gudu ram markets in Abuja, on Thursday, showed a 40 per cent increase in prices.

Mr Ango Mohammed, a ram seller, said that a medium sized ram which cost N25,000 last year was now being sold at between N35,000 and N40,000.

Mohammed said the situation had scared customers from buying, adding that many of them had either settled for goats or decided not to slaughter any animal for Sallah.

Some of the customers, who spoke with NAN, said the prices were too high compared to 2015.

A customer, Sani Denja, who was seen bargaining over the price of a medium sized ram at Gosa market, bemoan the high cost of the animals at the market.

In a related development, the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 20,000 personnel, 697 patrol vehicles, 283 motorbikes, 76 ambulances and 22 tow trucks for special SALLAH patrols.

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of FRSC, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi said this was in line with the Corps mandate of reducing road traffic crashes, as well as building a robust data base on traffic matters in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, as part of security arrangement to ensure a hitch-free eid-el-kabir celebration in the Federal Capital Territory, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, has ordered the massive deployment of plain-cloth and uniformed police operatives around praying grounds, shopping malls, gardens, recreational spots, critical infrastructures, motor parks and other areas that will be a beehive of activities while the event is been commemorated.

The arrangement also included the strategic deployment of personnel on foot and motorised patrols along all streets and major roads across FCT.

Also, the Kwara State police command has read riot acts to all would be law breakers, miscreants and the likes to shun unruly acts during eid-el Kabir celebration in the state or face severe penalty.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, the command said that eid el Kabir celebration is not an avenue to ventilate displeasure over any government policy.