Pretty Okafor, Sunny Neji, Obey make PMAN exco

October 9, 2016 Seyi Sokoya Razzmatazz

Musicians Pretty Okafor, Sunny Neji, Zaaky Azaay, Tolu Obey-Fabiyi, among others, have emerged the new executives of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

The new officers who were returned unopposed at the recently held national delegates conference at Devine Hotel & Suites Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State, will be saddled with the  responsibilities of the association for the next four years.

Mr Okafor, who was the interim president of the association, emerged the president while musicians, Sunny Neji and Zaaky Azaay are the first and second vice presidents respectively. Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi’s son, Tolu Obey-Fabiyi, who is also a juju musician, emerged the national treasurer.

Felix Osagie and Stephen Michael, popularly known as Ruggedman, Aisha Gangali, Arthur Pepple, Elivina  Ibru, Benny Paladiedoga, and Kofi Idowu are ex-officials.

The delegates also resolved that henceforth, the tenure of PMAN national executives is now four years as against the current two years tenure.

