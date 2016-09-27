Presidential debate: Trump criticises moderator Lester Holt

DONALD Trump has criticised the moderator in the first US presidential debate, Lester Holt, for being tougher on him than on Hillary Clinton.

He also complained about his microphone crackling and being at a lower level than Mrs Clinton’s.

The two candidates clashed over jobs, temperament and tax in a debate watched by up to 100 million viewers, BBC stated.

Opinion polls give Mrs Clinton a slight edge, with a majority of voters declaring her the winner of the debate.

Although Mr Trump told reporters immediately after the debate that Lester Holt had done a good job, he accused him of a left-leaning performance the next morning.

“He didn’t ask her about the emails, he didn’t ask her about the scandals, he didn’t ask her about the Benghazi deal. He didn’t ask her about a lot of things he should have asked her about. Why? I don’t know,” he said, speaking to the US news programme Fox and Friends.

He said Mr Holt had been much tougher on him: “You look at it, you watch the last four questions, he hit me on birther [Mr Trump’s past allegation that President Obama was not born in the US], he hit me on a housing deal from many years ago, that I settled on with no recourse and no guilt… that’s a beauty to be asked, a 40-year-old lawsuit.”

He also said his microphone was “terrible” and crackled, and that his volume was lower than Hillary Clinton’s microphone. He blamed it for what some listeners thought were sniffles by Mr Trump during the debate.

Asked to rate Hillary Clinton’s performance, he said he would give her a C-plus, but he declined to grade himself. “I think I really did well when they asked normal questions,” he said, but added he naturally struggled when asked “unanswerable” ones.

On what he might do differently: “I may hit her harder in certain ways. You know, I really eased up because I didn’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings. So I may hit her harder in certain ways.”