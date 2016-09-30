_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/man-31-rapes-19-year-old-girl-records-act/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28092","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Pregnant at 50: Janet Jackson spotted shopping for baby furniture in London

September 30, 2016 / :

Pregnant Janet Jackson went out shopping for some baby furniture in London earlier this week.

The 50-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with husband, Wissam Al Mana, was seen looking around the store Back In Action in London.

Janet dressed for comfort during her outing in a pair of sweatpants and sweater with a scarf around her neck and a black headband.

She wore no makeup for her trip, but still managed to look decades younger than her age as she smiled at a photographer before getting into her car.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Janet arrived at the store in her chauffeured Mercedes on Tuesday afternoon her bodyguard, her assistant and two other members of her entourage.

Workers then shut down the shop so Janet could sit down and look over some of the store’s offerings without being bothered by members of the public.

Janet left after roughly 45 minutes inside with a single bag.

Janet posted a video back in April on her Instagram account in which she told fans: ‘I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.

‘Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.’

