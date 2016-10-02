_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/prayer-panacea-current-economic-situation-cleric/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/event-management-good-business-recession/event-management/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

Prayer, panacea for current economic situation —Cleric

October 02, 2016 / : Oluwole Ige - Osogbo

The Provost of the Light of the World Bible School, Ede, Osun State, Pastor Hezekiah Omotoso has said that the nation can only get out of economic recession if Nigerians intensify prayers for God’s intervention in the socio economic and political activities of the country.

He made this known during an interview with TribuneChurch at the third  graduation and ordination ceremony of the Light of the World Bible School.

Omotoso, who said prayer remained the only solution to the current economic situation in Nigeria, noted that  Nigerians, irrespective of political party affiliations, religion and tribe, should seek divine intervention for God to turn the nation’s economy around for good.

According to him, “we should all be prayerful in this period of economic recession, insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, cattle rustling and any act capable of tampering with our nation’s hard-earned unity.”

He added that through fervent prayers, the lost glory, virtues and dignity of Nigeria would be restored.

Omotoso, however, appealed to Nigerians to be patient, hopeful, expectant and put their trust in God, stressing that “God is the one  who can turn all situations around for the better. We should also pray for our leaders.”

