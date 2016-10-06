Power surge kills mother, injures daughter in Lagos

A middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Okanlawon Florence, was said to have been electrocuted while attempting to quickly put off her fridge during a fire incident that occured at Oke Ira, in Ojodu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, on Wednesday.

The fire, which was attributed to a faulty PHCN 22 KVA transformer at Shokoya Close, Off Dapson Street, was said to have affected four buildings, that derived their power supply from the transformer.

Confirming the report, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, stated that while the combined team of residents, bystanders and the emergency team were able to quickly put out the fire, Florence had been electrocuted, while her daughter, Taiwo Okanlawon suffered severe burns.

The LASEMA boss stated that while Taiwo had been admitted at the General Hospital, Ifako Ijaye, where she and her mother were rushed to, Florence died on admission as a result of severe burns sustained during the incident.

He added that the agency had since contacted the Ikeja Electric Plc at Oke Ira to immediately disconnect power supply to the affected houses to prevent further disaster.

Describing the incident as pathetic, the LASEMA boss believed such incident could have been avoided through adequate precautionary measures.

While assuring the public of the agency’s resolve to conduct proper investigation into the matter, Tiamiyu, however, advised Lagosians on the need to ensure that electrical appliances are disconnected while not in use.