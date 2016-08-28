Power outage: Irate youths attack IBEDC officials in Osun

Following three days of power outage in Esa Oke, a community in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, some irate youths in the area over the weekend attacked officials of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) with cutlass, leading to severe injuries.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that after chasing the officials out of their office in the town, the enraged youths, numbering over 40, later caught up with them near Owamiran of Esa Oke’s palace and beat them up, using dangerous weapons.

Similarly, the youths also allegedly broke into the company’s office in Esa Oke and vandalised it, carting away some personal properties of the IBEDC staff, including some service wires and cables.

However, while reacting to the development in a statement issued on Sunday, the IBEDC spokesperson for Osun region, Miss Kike Owoeye, condemned the attack, saying the outage was as a result of the routine maintenance of their 132KVA line by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

It added that supply was restored after the maintenance work had been completed, just as it expressed displeasure over actions of the youths, which left three of its staff injured with bruises after machetes were used on them.

The statement reads in part, “We reiterate that the outage was due to the maintenance procedure by the TCN in Osogbo which is not under the control of IBEDC as a distribution company.

“The company has various channels of communication with which the customers can lodge their complaints for speedy attention. Sadly, none of these channels was explored before these youths unleashed terror on our staff: the Service Manager, Customer Relations Officer and the Technical Service Supervisor.

“With this development, we have been forced to withdraw our services temporarily from Esa-Oke and its environs to prevent further damage to lives and property. We plead with all our esteemed customers in Osun State and across our franchise area for their understanding and cooperation.”