_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/abijaparako-alagbara-receive-staff-office/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tanzania-clash-ideye-imoh-land-eagles-camp/ideye2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now
Breaking News

Port Harcourt-based lawyer murdered by gunmen

August 29, 2016 / : Dapo Falade - Port Harcourt

PORT Harcourt, Rivers State-based legal practitioner and human rights activist, Mr Ken Atsuwete, was shot dead by gunmen in Aluu community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, Monday morning.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the assailants stormed the late Atsuwete’s residence in the early hours of Monday, dragged him outside his house and shot him several times, leaving him almost dead.

He was said to have been taken to Nimi Briggs Hospital within the University of Port Harcourt, but the rescue was late, as he was confirmed dead by the hospital due to excessive loss of blood from the bullet wounds.

When contacted, Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, saying the police was on top of the matter.

Astuwete was one of the counsel for a former chairman of the Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, who is standing trial for a murder-related offence.

The last public appearance of the assassinated legal practitioner was at the 56th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), held last week, in Port Harcourt and where he was one of the speakers.

Meanwhile, the assassination is eliciting reactions, as the publicity secretary of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Chris Finebone, alleged that it was politically-motivated.

The Rivers APC spokesman called on the police authorities and the DSS to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of Astuwete.

Also, Director of the Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (IHRHL), where the late Atsuwete also worked, Mr Anyankwe Nsirim-Ovu, condemned the dastardly act.

“Worthy Itsekiri son, human rights lawyer/activist of repute was gunned down early hours of today. Ken is handling some of the politically sensitive human rights matters in Rivers and, indeed, in the region. He is outspoken. He is the lawyer on the Ojukaye Amakiri matter,” he said.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Got BAD RESPONSE From Your Wife In BED? Discover A GREAT NATURAL SOLUTION that CHANGED MY Story And Put An End To PREMATURE EJACULATION!.CLICK HERE!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Loading...

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED. CLICK HERE!

Get it on Google Play

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Rio-2016 NEW

RIO 2016

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News