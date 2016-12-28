Poor weather forces airlines to delay flights

Many domestic airlines had their operations disrupted across the country’s airports due to bad weather.

According to information gathered, many of the airlines were forced to either delay their flights or reschedule them due to poor visibility synonymous with harmattan haze.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had earlier issued a circular to airline operators warning them against operating flights during bad weather in contradiction to the weather minima standard approved by the regulatory body.

The NCAA had in the circular appealed to passengers not to stampede any airline to violate the rules against safety standard for the sake of safety,

According to a top officer at Dana Air, nearly all the domestic carriers suffered flight delays throughout the day as planes could either take off or land due to the poor viability especially at the Lagos airport.

Some aircraft billed to have landed at Lagos airport from Abuja airport got stuck at Abuja as they were advised against flying to a Lagos because of the bad weather.

Relieve however started coming the way of the airlines as they started flight operations towards evening when the visibility became clearer.

Many of the domestic airlines had used their Twitter handles to inform and apologize to passengers saying: “Dear Valued Guests, we sincerely apologize for the delays which is due to bad weather and poor visibility. We are monitoring the situation and hopefully, if the weather condition improves, we will be glad to welcome you on board.”