Polio: Ondo expresses readiness to partner agencies

ONDO State government has expressed its determination to partner relevant agencies in order to sustain the Polio-free status of the state.

The Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, expressed this during the event marking this year’s World Polio day, Organised by the Rotary Club International.

Speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of Akure Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, Mimiko said that all would be done to keep polio abate in the state, noting that Ondo State had not recorded any case of polio in the last seven years.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Dayo Adeyanju, Dr Mimiko called on mothers to always take advantage of the Ondo Routine Immunisation Reaching Every Ward (ORIREWA), as this would go a long way in making their children healthy and useful in life.

While calling on the traditional ruler to always sensitise the people of Akure on the importance of immunisation, the governor commended Rotary Club for organising the programme.

Describing their gesture as a service to humanity and mankind, he urged other none governmental organisations to emulate them.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Akure Kingdom lauded the present government for its giant strides, particularly in the area of health.

He expressed his readiness to admonish his people on the need to immunise their children when necessary.