_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/12/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/poverty-unemployment-reasons-igbo-youths-restiveness-obj/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/newsletter-signup/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tribunemen-shone-nmma-2016/award17/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/43822/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Policeman docked for murder at checkpoint

December 23, 2016 Metro

AN Osogbo Magistrate’s Court in Osun on Thursday remanded a 48-year-old police officer, Pius Felix, in prison for alleged murder.

Mr. Felix, who is attached to Awo Police Station, Ede, is facing a count of murder.

The Magistrate, Olubukola Oluwolagba, ordered that the accused be kept in prison custody because of the magnitude of his alleged offence.

The prosecutor, Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 20 at Ara Junction, in Awo, Ede.

He said the policeman killed one Micheal Ishola, who allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a check point.

He told the court that the accused had threatened to shoot the deceased if he failed to stop, and later did so.

He said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The plea of the accused was not taken, and the case was adjourned to February 9, 2017 for mention.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
Are You A 1-MInute MAN?, End PREMATURE EJACULATION And SMALL MANHOOD Naturally, In 1 Click!
How To Find Out If Your Husband, Wife , Boyfriend, Girlfriend Is Cheating On You

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online