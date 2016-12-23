Policeman docked for murder at checkpoint

AN Osogbo Magistrate’s Court in Osun on Thursday remanded a 48-year-old police officer, Pius Felix, in prison for alleged murder.

Mr. Felix, who is attached to Awo Police Station, Ede, is facing a count of murder.

The Magistrate, Olubukola Oluwolagba, ordered that the accused be kept in prison custody because of the magnitude of his alleged offence.

The prosecutor, Mireti Wilson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 20 at Ara Junction, in Awo, Ede.

He said the policeman killed one Micheal Ishola, who allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a check point.

He told the court that the accused had threatened to shoot the deceased if he failed to stop, and later did so.

He said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The plea of the accused was not taken, and the case was adjourned to February 9, 2017 for mention.