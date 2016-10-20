Police smash car snatching gang, recover 2 cars in Osun

THE Osun State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects—Ismail and Raheem (surnames withheld) who were notorious for snatching cars in Osogbo and other parts of the state.

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olafunmihan Adeoye, who made this disclosure during an interaction with journalists, said two stolen cars, a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Camry and other items, including one LG flat screen television, one DVD player, three laptop computers and one i-Phone were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police disclosed that the suspects made away with the loot in two separate robbery operations in Ilesa and Osogbo, adding that they have made useful confessional statements to the police investigating team.

Adeoye also said the police arrested a 25-year-old man, Azeez (surname withheld), suspected to be a member of an armed robber gang who robbed a house at Living Faith Church area, Asipa, in Ode-Omu, recently.

The police boss noted that two locally-made pistols were recovered from the suspect and that police detectives were still on the trail of other members of his gang, who had escaped.

Adeoye said the suspects would be arraigned after conclusion of investigation.