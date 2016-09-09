Police rescue kidnapped Indian, 2 Chinese nationals

The police have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued an Indian national from suspected kidnappers in Ikorodu.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fatai Owoseni, confirmed this on Thursday, to newsmen at his weekly news briefing.

Owoseni said the Indian was working at a construction site when the incident happened.

According to him, the suspected kidnappers were leading him (victim) to their boat in the creeks when they engaged a team of policemen in a gun battle.

“Our men were able to rescue the Indian national before the kidnappers could take him into the creeks. The suspects, however, escaped in their boat,’’ he said.

Owoseni, however, said five robbery and one kidnap suspects were arrested in the last one week in different parts of the state.

He said four guns, five cars and other items were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, the police in Ogun said they had rescued two Chinese nationals kidnapped on September 1, at Odeda in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known when he addressed newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Oyeyemi told newsmen that the expatriates, Shen Ximing and Wei Futang, were rescued on Wednesday.

He explained that Ximing and Futang were abducted by some gunmen while working at a quarry.

Oyeyemi said a police team comprising men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad had been on the trail of the abductors since the incident happened.

He said the police, however, caught up with the criminals who abandoned their victims and ran away when they were engaged in a heated gun battle at their hideout.

Oyeyemi said the two foreigners, who were rescued unhurt, have been handed over to the managers of the quarry, adding that they were recuperating at an undisclosed hospital.