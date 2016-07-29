Police rescue another chained child in Ogun

BARELY a week after nine year-old, Korede Taiwo, was rescued by security operatives for being chained by his father, another similar incident was uncovered on Thursday, in Abeokuta, as Police rescued 10 year-old, Promise Ude.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi‎, disclosed this to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Oyeyemi explained that policemen attached to the Adigbe Division, acting on a tip-off from neighbours, stormed the building and rescued the young girl.

The victim, according to the acting PPRO, was rescued on Thursday‎.

Oyeyemi said the girl was chained to a burglar proof for more than 24-hours in an uncompleted building in the area over allegation of stealing N4, 000.

The acting image maker said the suspect, who is an aunt to the victim, Mrs Chiamaka Okafor, has since fled her home, while her husband, identified as Sunday Okafor, is in Police custody.

He said the Commissioner of Police, IIiyasu Ahmed, had expressed displeasure over the incident and ordered that full investigation into the matter be commenced immediately.

“We had an information that a 10 year-old girl by the name, Promise Ude, was chained to a burglary proof iron at an uncompleted building at Adigbe area and this led our men to the scene.

“The girl was rescued by the Police and upon interrogation, the girl told us that it was her aunty that tied her on the allegation, that she stole a sum of N4, 000. The aunty is on the run, while her husband who is an accomplice has been arrested and he is helping us in our investigation.

“The CP IIiyasu Ahmed has sent a serious manhunt on the fleeing aunt with the view of bringing her to justice, so as to serve as deterrents to others. The CP is not happy with the situation barely a week that one Korede Taiwo was equally rescued from similar situation.

“I don’t know why people are being wicked to their own blood relation. It is quite appalling, so because of that the CP has warned residents of the state that the Command will no longer tolerate this type of man inhumanity to man, and that anybody caught in this kind of act is going to be dealt with.

“The matter is under investigation and the Police is after the woman by name Chiamaka Okafor. Her husband, one Sunday Okafor is in our custody. As soon as we complete the investigation, they will be charged to court. ”

He said that the girl had been taken to Stella Obasanjo Children’s Home, Ibara, for proper care.