Police rescue 2 minors from traffickers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has rescued two minors, one Nasirudeen Mahmud(5), and Zainab Umar (5) and handed them over to their parents in Kaduna.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman, made the disclosure while parading suspected traffickers, kidnappers and armed robbers before newsmen on Monday in Kaduna.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria report, Usman said the suspected traffickers, one Adamu (44) and his wife Fatima (38), abducted Mahmud on January 19, while Umar was abducted on March 27.

He said the victims were rescued on October 7 from the traffickers, who were found with two international passports and two birth certificates with the children’s details.

“These indicate likelihood of flying the victims to unknown foreign country,” he said.

The police also paraded three other suspects who kidnapped Alhaji Audu Hairi at the Kaura Market, Giwa Local Government Area in July.

“The victim was taken to an unknown forest where he was brutally handled. All the suspects confessed to the allegation, “ he said.

The police spokesman said three armed robbers were also arrested on October 2, at Birnin Gawri following a tip-off.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects include N146,925 cash, three cutlasses, six gallons of palm oil and 14 cell phones.

Usman said as soon as investigation was completed, all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He, however, appealed to members of the public to continue to cooperate with the police by giving them useful information on activities of criminals in the state for prompt action.