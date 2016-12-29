Police recruitment: FCT command notifies applicants of commencement of training

The FCT Police Command has notified all candidates whose names were shortlisted at the recently concluded 2016 recruitment into Nigeria Police Force from the Federal Capital Territory that sequel to the recent publication of list of successful candidates, the training programme has been scheduled to commence 31st December, 2016.

All selected candidates were notified that the training exercise for cadet ASPs, cadet Inspectors and police constables will be held at Police Staff College Jos, Police College Ikeja and Police Training School Ilorin, respectively.

The selected candidates were to go to the training school grounds with the originals of their certificates/credentials as they will undergo a confirmation exercise which will involve certificate/credentials screening, medical and physical tests, the training list has been published in the national dailies.

According to a statement, members of the public who have genuine and verifiable objections or information to the character, conduct or personality traits of these selected candidates should submit such objections or information in writing to the Inspector General of Police through the Commissioner of Police FCT Command within three weeks of this publication.

It said that successful candidates from FCT should check their names at Old Parade ground/FCT Command Headquarters, Garki II, Abuja.