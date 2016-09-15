logo

Police recover 30 vehicles

September 15, 2016 / : Olalekan Olabulo

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 police command, Onikan, Lagos, Abdulnajeed Ali, has called on owners of over 30 recovered  vehicles to come forward and pick them.

No fewer than 30 stolen vehicles in Lagos and Ogun states  have been recovered by the newly-created Zonal Intervention Squad .

The  zonal police public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, on Thursday, said the AIG had assured that the police in the zone would continue to protect the lives and property  of residents of Lagos and Ogun states.

Adejobi said: “the Assistant Inspector General in charge of zone 2 command, Lagos,  Abdulmajeed Ali, is calling on all those who have lost their vehicles to robbery or theft in the past to approach the commander of the Zonal Intervention Squad, CSP Gbenga Megbope, at his Obada Oko base  to check the list of recovered vehicles for possible recovery.”

He continued that  the squad had recovered more than 30 vehicles from armed robbers in different parts of the country.

The zone 2 spokesperson added that “the AIG will appreciate those concerned to check the vehicles, as many of them  are not registered or not with any identification mark or number plates.”

Adejobi also said  “the zonal command will make sure there is adequate security of lives and property within Lagos and Ogun states.”

