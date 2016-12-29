Police present cheque to insurance beneficiaries

ASSISTANT Inspector General of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, AIG Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, has presented cheques of N15 million to beneficiaries of Edo and Bayelsa states command under the Nigeria police group life Assurance Scheme and group personal Accident Insurance Scheme.

Under the Nigeria Police group life Assurance Scheme beneficiaries from Edo State command received cheques of one million, six hundred and forty two thousand, four hundred and Eighty nine Naira, twenty kobo (N1,642,489.20) each, while cheques of twelve million, seven hundred thousand (12,700,000.00) naira were presented to 28 beneficiaries of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states under the Nigeria Police Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme.

Meanwhile, the highest beneficiaries under the Nigeria police group personal accident insurance scheme received cheque of one million (N1,000,000.00) naira while the least received cheque of one hundred thousand (N100,00.00) naira respectively.

The Assistant Inspector General of police reiterated the importance of the two schemes, which inter alia includes to enhance the welfare of officers and men of the force who died or suffered one form of injury or the other in the course of their national assignment and to ameliorate the sufferings of deceased immediate family from untold hardship.

He commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and his management team for the gesture and appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money, to ease their problem.

On the other hand, Mrs Stella Nweke, and Mrs Akpos Mathew, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked IGP Idris and his management team for coming to their aids and pray God to continue to protect him as he make the country better and secured for us all.