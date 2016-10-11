_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/flooded-road-leading-nigerias-premier-seaport-apapa-wharf/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31323","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Police plan to reduce activities of militants — IG

October 11, 2016 Latest News

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has said that the police aims to cut the  activities of militants in the Niger Delta region by 80 per cent by building the capacity of marine police.

Idris made the statement at the Inspector-General of Police  Conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We are going to cut the activities of militants by 80 per cent,“ he said, adding: “It is important to build the capacity of our marine police. “

Idris said that a marine school would be established in Bayelsa to build the capacity of police personnel to enhance service delivery.

He also said that the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) would be trained in collaboration with the Nigeria Bar Association, Civil Society Organisations and human rights organisations.

He explained that the collaboration was aimed at changing the public perception about personnel of the security unit (SARS) of the police.

On the training of personnel of the Police Mobile Force,   Idris said other training facilities would be used pending the return to Gwoza in Borno.

“We cannot open Gwoza now but we will do skeletal services for now but soon we will move there,“ he said.

He said that the force would collaborate with the Italian police for the training of border patrol personnel for optimal performance.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online