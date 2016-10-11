Police plan to reduce activities of militants — IG

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has said that the police aims to cut the activities of militants in the Niger Delta region by 80 per cent by building the capacity of marine police.

Idris made the statement at the Inspector-General of Police Conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We are going to cut the activities of militants by 80 per cent,“ he said, adding: “It is important to build the capacity of our marine police. “

Idris said that a marine school would be established in Bayelsa to build the capacity of police personnel to enhance service delivery.

He also said that the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) would be trained in collaboration with the Nigeria Bar Association, Civil Society Organisations and human rights organisations.

He explained that the collaboration was aimed at changing the public perception about personnel of the security unit (SARS) of the police.

On the training of personnel of the Police Mobile Force, Idris said other training facilities would be used pending the return to Gwoza in Borno.

“We cannot open Gwoza now but we will do skeletal services for now but soon we will move there,“ he said.

He said that the force would collaborate with the Italian police for the training of border patrol personnel for optimal performance.